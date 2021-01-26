South State (SSB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $385.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect South State to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SSB stock opened at $78.39 on Tuesday. South State has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $83.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.17 and its 200-day moving average is $61.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 1.08.

SSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on South State in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 14,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,020,601.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,528.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $365,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,708,503.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,123 shares of company stock worth $3,533,821. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

