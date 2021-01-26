Southwest Airlines (LUV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.66) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LUV opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LUV shares. Raymond James cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

