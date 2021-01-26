S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,765,430,000 after buying an additional 136,790 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 7.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,229,000 after buying an additional 318,237 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in S&P Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,052,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in S&P Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,798,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after buying an additional 42,168 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,385,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $314.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.83. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.71.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

