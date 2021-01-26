SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stock Position Lowered by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $84,000.

SRLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.08. 550,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,020. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.82.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.