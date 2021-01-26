SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Acquired by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLDM. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 130,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,577 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 1,543.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,667,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,852 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares during the 3rd quarter worth $593,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.88. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $20.63.

