Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at CIBC

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TOY. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.50.

Get Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$28.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$28.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.73. The stock has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.52. Spin Master Corp. has a 52-week low of C$9.73 and a 52-week high of C$34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30.

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$761.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$700.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spin Master Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.