Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) Insider Purchases £125.44 in Stock

Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell bought 49 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £125.44 ($163.89).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Paula Bell purchased 48 shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £125.28 ($163.68).

On Thursday, November 19th, Paula Bell acquired 50,000 shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £128,500 ($167,886.07).

Shares of LON:SPT opened at GBX 252 ($3.29) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 262.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 274.09. Spirent Communications plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146.81 ($1.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 250.33 ($3.27).

Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

