Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will announce sales of $1.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%.

SFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato acquired 13,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFM opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

