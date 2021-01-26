Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 13.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 229,933.3% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Square by 370.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.71.

Shares of SQ traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.78. 199,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,060,582. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.69 and its 200 day moving average is $177.64. The stock has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $246.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $18,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,456,949.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.72, for a total transaction of $45,144,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,749,606.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,463,655 shares of company stock valued at $308,949,093 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

