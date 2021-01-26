StableXSwap (STAX) Hits One Day Volume of $13,087.00

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One StableXSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC on exchanges. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $13,087.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,376.97 or 0.99770005 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00024011 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00024559 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000297 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000237 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

StableXSwap Token Profile

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 tokens. StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap

StableXSwap Token Trading

StableXSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableXSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableXSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

