Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 2.1% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,166,962.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,581. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.78. The firm has a market cap of $120.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

