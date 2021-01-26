Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Earnings Results

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

