Stephens Begins Coverage on AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

Research analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of APPF traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.10. 378,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,188. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.80 and a 200-day moving average of $157.53. AppFolio has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $186.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.17.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. The firm had revenue of $84.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppFolio will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.04, for a total value of $3,114,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $50,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,371 shares of company stock worth $7,484,406. 41.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase.

