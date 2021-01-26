Stephens Raises Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $28.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $199.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.30.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 60.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 156,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 83,838 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth $1,136,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.