StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $40.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.12.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $474,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $762,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the third quarter worth about $1,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

