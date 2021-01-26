Summit Industrial Income REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$34.81 million for the quarter.

