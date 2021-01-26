Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th.

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $22.81. 27,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,731. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $645.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Joseph S. Cantie purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $100,266.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,818.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $152,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 40.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,668,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964,258 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at about $10,446,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at about $8,270,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 179.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 614,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 394,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 37.8% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,588,000 after buying an additional 374,600 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

