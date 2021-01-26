Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,064,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 169,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 927.0% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 893,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,881,000 after buying an additional 806,868 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 41,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,087.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 44,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 40,611 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

NYSE:SU opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $31.94.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

