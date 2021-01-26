SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Sold by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD reduced its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83,600 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in SunPower were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,401,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SunPower by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,276,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SunPower by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of SunPower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.92 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $54.99.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. On average, analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut SunPower from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SunPower from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $12.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 14,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $281,709.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,116 shares in the company, valued at $211,315.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $3,730,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,802 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,702. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

