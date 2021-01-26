Swipe (SXP) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last Week

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $85.83 million and $168.90 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00003164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00072973 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.07 or 0.00814085 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006620 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00049273 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000219 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.55 or 0.04349538 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015580 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017731 BTC.
Swipe Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “
Buying and Selling Swipe
Swipe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
