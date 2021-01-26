SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires New Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded up $2.36 on Tuesday, hitting $68.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,994,087. The stock has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.24.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

