SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $141,000 Holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,503,000 after buying an additional 305,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,727,000 after buying an additional 81,297 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 94,788 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter.

VIS stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,261. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $89.88 and a 12 month high of $176.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.27.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

