Synthetix (SNX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $274.68 Million

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Synthetix has a market cap of $1.74 billion and approximately $274.68 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Synthetix token can currently be bought for $15.19 or 0.00048187 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00070892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $244.76 or 0.00776396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.18 or 0.04200470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00015009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017522 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00012180 BTC.

SNX is a token. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 tokens. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

