Tael (WABI) Trading Down 24.2% Over Last Week

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can now be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.22, $6.32, $45.75 and $4.92. Over the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tael alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00070160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.73 or 0.00782739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.41 or 0.04216253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014953 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017394 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $119.16, $24.72, $5.22, $13.96, $10.00, $34.91, $4.92, $6.32, $7.20, $45.75, $62.56 and $18.11. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.