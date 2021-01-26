Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $6,096,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM opened at $130.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $136.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

