Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.62

Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 962801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$357.81 million and a P/E ratio of -280.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.32.

In other news, Senior Officer Etienne Dinel sold 159,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$47,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$72,150. Also, Senior Officer Michael David Kicis sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total value of C$43,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,300 shares in the company, valued at C$114,948. Insiders have sold 291,500 shares of company stock worth $95,625 over the last three months.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

