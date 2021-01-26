Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Shares Up 8.6%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.02. 11,844,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 5,274,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02.

About Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

