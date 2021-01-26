Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,408 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 78,477 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 3.4% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $74,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,138,000 after purchasing an additional 68,502 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Target by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,808,312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,666,000 after buying an additional 83,022 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Target by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,692,000 after buying an additional 321,139 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Target by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,475,307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,243,000 after buying an additional 91,503 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,069,718 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $168,396,000 after buying an additional 175,011 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.71.

Target stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.83. 73,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,921. The firm has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.62 and a 200 day moving average of $158.13. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

