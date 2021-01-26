Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Buys 115 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. China Renaissance Securities upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.78.

BABA stock opened at $261.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $707.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.96. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.