Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

TS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.40 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Shares of NYSE:TS traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.27. 1,968,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.74 million. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

