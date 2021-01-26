Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TCEHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Tencent in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Investec cut shares of Tencent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tencent from $64.48 to $77.38 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tencent from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tencent presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.55.

TCEHY stock opened at $96.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tencent has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $98.19.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Tencent had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $18.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

