Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.38.

TX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bradesco Corretora raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Ternium alerts:

Shares of TX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.55. 8,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,203. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.88%. Ternium’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 84.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 92.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 27.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 21,778 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.