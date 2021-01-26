Tetra Tech (TTEK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $589.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tetra Tech to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $137.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.12. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

TTEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $175,058.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,619.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total transaction of $503,760.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,956.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,389 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,713. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

