Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%.

TCBI has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $65.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average of $44.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $70.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 931,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,965,000 after acquiring an additional 167,726 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 587,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 477,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,870,000 after acquiring an additional 89,519 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 128,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

