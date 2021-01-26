The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CAKE. Stephens upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $44.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $47.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 135.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 8,378.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 49,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

