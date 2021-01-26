The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.55

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.55 and traded as high as $3.65. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 154,908 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.87.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Dixie Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.50% of The Dixie Group worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

