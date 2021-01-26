The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

CyberAgent stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.29. CyberAgent has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $73.74.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates AbemaTV, an Internet TV station; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

