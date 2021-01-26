The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lowered by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 1.6% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $23,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.1% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 58,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 32.2% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 23,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD opened at $285.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.15 and a 200-day moving average of $273.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $306.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

