The Progressive (PGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect The Progressive to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter.

NYSE PGR opened at $92.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $102.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at $39,211,463.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

