TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Up 7.3%

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s stock price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.61. 12,334,722 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 6,236,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.49.

The company has a market cap of $482.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 58.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 75.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 48.3% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter valued at $71,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

