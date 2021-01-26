Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 239.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,722,000 after purchasing an additional 48,950 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 121,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TMO traded up $4.16 on Monday, hitting $518.76. 64,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,168. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $479.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

