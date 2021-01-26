TheStreet Upgrades Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) to “B-“

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TITN. William Blair raised Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $506.83 million, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $23.31.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $360.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.60 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,869.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $294,789.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,929.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,340 shares of company stock worth $3,458,849. 15.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 307.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 35.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.