Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Value Holdings Management CO. LLC

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC cut its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,408 shares during the quarter. Thor Industries comprises 4.7% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC owned about 0.25% of Thor Industries worth $13,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 474.0% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 24.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THO traded up $6.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.14. 1,892,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.55. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $121.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

