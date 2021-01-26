Thrive Token Price Down 52.8% This Week (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 47.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded 52.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $267,207.45 and $11,269.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00072973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.07 or 0.00814085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00049273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.55 or 0.04349538 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017731 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

THRT is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

