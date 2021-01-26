Toth Financial Advisory Corp Grows Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $130.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $676.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $136.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

