Towerview LLC Has $9.71 Million Holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Towerview LLC reduced its position in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,500 shares during the quarter. Lands’ End comprises approximately 6.9% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Towerview LLC owned 1.38% of Lands’ End worth $9,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LE. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 965,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after buying an additional 30,069 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lands’ End by 5.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the third quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the third quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $30.71. 218,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,658. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $359.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

