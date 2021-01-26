TPG Pace Beneficial Finance (NYSE:TPGY) Shares Down 7.4%

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) shares were down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $24.18. Approximately 2,393,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,902,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

About TPG Pace Beneficial Finance (NYSE:TPGY)

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. is a blank check company. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. was formerly known as TPG Pace IV Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. in August 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

