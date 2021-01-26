Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 8,832 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 770% compared to the typical volume of 1,015 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 14,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 560.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000.

TUR traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $27.97. 3,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,830. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $28.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

