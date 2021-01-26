TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $723.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $670.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upgraded TransDigm Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $668.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $572.56.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $560.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $601.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total value of $5,942,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,751,461.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.10, for a total value of $1,967,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock worth $64,263,315. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

