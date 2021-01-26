Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.02

Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.02 and traded as high as $10.71. Travelzoo shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 53,585 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barrington Research cut shares of Travelzoo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

